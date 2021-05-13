PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 107,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

