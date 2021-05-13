Perpetual Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.19 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.18 or 0.00014573 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $156.59 million and $12.19 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01093213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00111113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.