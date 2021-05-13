Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIME. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

