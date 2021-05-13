Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.50.

PEY stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,636. The company has a market cap of C$887.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

