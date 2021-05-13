Phala Network (PHA) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $169.92 million and approximately $93.40 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00085474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.78 or 0.01030543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00111023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059193 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

