Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.10 million-$830.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.88 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.