Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.98 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. Phoenix Global Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock has a market cap of £138.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.54.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

