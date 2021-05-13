PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Cap Achieves $25.97 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $25.97 million and $989,330.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,669,317 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.