Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

