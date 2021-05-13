Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $99.82 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

