Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 781,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.