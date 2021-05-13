Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

