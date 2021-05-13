Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $104.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.