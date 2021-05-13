Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.07.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.