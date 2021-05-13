Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a $190.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.49. 36,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,026. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

