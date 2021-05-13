Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

AKBA stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

