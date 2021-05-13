Piper Sandler Cuts Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target to $13.00

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Talis Biomedical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,169. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35.

In related news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $128,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth $257,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

