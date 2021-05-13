Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

