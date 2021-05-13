Piper Sandler Trims Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price to $97.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

