Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Reaches $290,074.86

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $290,074.86 and $2.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.34 or 0.07466040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.79 or 0.02433711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.00621268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00168384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00807371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00617953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.00585969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

