Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.76 million.Plantronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 861,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,330. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

