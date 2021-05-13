Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director R. Michael Jones Sells 7,400 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,419.87.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

Shares of TSE PTM opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.84.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.