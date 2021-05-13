Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 153,857 shares.The stock last traded at $31.15 and had previously closed at $32.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

