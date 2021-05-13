PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 1,787 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

PMVP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

