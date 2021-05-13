Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1,509.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000848 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00133577 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.24 or 0.03577567 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

