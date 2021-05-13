Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 125.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.71% of Pool worth $98,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $419.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $212.63 and a 1 year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

