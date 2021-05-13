Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires 3,161 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,285,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

