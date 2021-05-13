Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

