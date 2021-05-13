Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $48.34 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,312 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises about 4.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Equitable worth $48,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $32.59. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,670. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.