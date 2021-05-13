Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 275,521 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,521 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 146,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

