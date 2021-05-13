Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 0.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $121.97. 186,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,405. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.