Portion Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Portion has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $82,697.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,819,911 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

