Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.