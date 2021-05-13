Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on POW. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

TSE:POW opened at C$36.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.06. The company has a market cap of C$24.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.41.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

