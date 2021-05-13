Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

