PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $173.85 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.