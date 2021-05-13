Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,701,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

