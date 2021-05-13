Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 8%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 4,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 222,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,686 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

