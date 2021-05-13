Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.83

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.83 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,263,604 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £854.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.86.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

