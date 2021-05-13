Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,899. The company has a market cap of $421.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,310 shares of company stock worth $435,528. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

