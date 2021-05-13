Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $423.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,310 shares of company stock valued at $435,528. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

