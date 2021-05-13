Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SeaChange International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

