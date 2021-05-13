Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of BNGO opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.