Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $144,000 in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 299,487 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE CNR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.