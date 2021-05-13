Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $207,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.