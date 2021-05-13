Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 50,700 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 624,989 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 994,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 176,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.