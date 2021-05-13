Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

