Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in ASE Technology by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 496,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ASE Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

