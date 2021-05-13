Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.38 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.