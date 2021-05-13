Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

